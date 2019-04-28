× Search and rescue crews respond after 3 inner tube riders fall into Virgin River

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Three people were safely rescued after being swept down the river in the Virgin River Gorge in Arizona Saturday afternoon. The St. George News reports.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., emergency personnel from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District were dispatched for a search and rescue on the Virgin River near mile marker 16 on Interstate 15.

“Witnesses stated two adults and one juvenile were riding on inner tubes down the river when they were knocked off their equipment and fell into the water,” Beaver Dam/Littlefield paramedic Ryan Moore said in a statement, adding that none of the individuals were wearing any life jackets or flotation devices.

