Police in St. George responding to ‘incident’ at a juvenile treatment facility, several students taken into custody

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies responded to an incident Sunday night at Red Rock Canyon School.

According to St. George News, multiple officers were at the campus located at 747 East St. George Boulevard around 9 p.m.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Atkin confirmed that the incident was a physical altercation among students, although it is not yet known how many were involved, whether there are any injuries, and whether any of the facility’s staff members are involved. Several students have been taken into custody, she said.

The school’s website describes it as a psychiatric residential treatment center for teens who require structure and treatment.

