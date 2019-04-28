Mudslide in Santaquin Canyon brings down wall of debris, blocks road for hikers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTAQUIN CANYON, Utah -- A mudslide triggered a wall of debris in Santaquin Canyon Saturday.

Witnesses say the wall of mud was 15 feet high.

Water two to three inches deep is running down the road, but the real mess is the debris pile.

"It's going to take some heavy equipment to get it out of the way," Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office said. "The road is probably going to need some repair so even if they were able to get it all started today we're probably looking at a couple of weeks before they get close to being able to it open it back up."

There were no injuries due to the slide, but Sgt. Cannon expects more slides in the coming days and warns people to be careful.

Here are some videos taken of the debris flow from Sgt. Cannon and Fox 13 viewer, Sara Strong Olson.

Courtesy Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff's Office;

Courtesy Sara Strong Olson

