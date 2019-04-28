Garage fire in Clearfield damages two homes, two cars and a trailer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEARFIELD, Utah -- A two-alarm fire in Clearfield damaged two homes and several vehicles Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the area of 100 West and 400 North around 1:50 p.m.

According to Captain Chris Tremea with North Davis Fire District, a homeowner was in the process of trying to antique his wood deck.

Somehow, a fire started and burned the man's garage, home, two cars and a trailer. His home has been deemed uninhabitable.

The fire spread to a second home, but it was not damaged as much and is livable.

Red Cross is helping the family that lost their home with temporary housing for a few days.