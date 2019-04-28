Best Friends Animal Society opens its seasonal ‘kitten nursery’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Best Friends Animal Society has opened its seasonal kitten nursery.

The hope is to help more than 1,300 kittens find good homes this year.

Operators say kittens are the most at risk group of animals and this shelter is prepared with everything kittens need, including 24/7 support and care.

"Because there are so many kittens in our community we`re really struggling to reach our no kill goal because of the number of cats and kittens," Temma Martin with Best Friends said. "So people can really help out by making responsible choices, when you have a cat, have it spayed or neutered."

There are already 120 kittens in the nursery, so if you're thinking about getting a cat, you're encouraged to adopt.

It's located at 2605 South West Temple.

Best Friends is also looking for volunteers to help feed and clean the kittens.