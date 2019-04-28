At least one person killed, six injured in shooting at cookout in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — At least one person was killed and six injured in a shooting Sunday evening in West Baltimore, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

Authorities asked for the public’s help in identifying the gunman and more potential victims.

A gunman opened fire while two cookouts were taking place near the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, Harrison said in a news conference.

It appears that the gunman targeted someone in the crowd, Harrison said. Investigators are trying to determine if the two cookouts were connected.

“We know that many people were out here,” Harrison said. “It is only with the community’s help that we will be able to identify those responsible.”

Acting Mayor Bernard Young echoed the sentiment in appealing to the public for information.

“Someone knows something,” Young said.