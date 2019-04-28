× A college football player was fatally shot while his teammate, drafted by the New York Giants, was injured

(CNN) — One college football player was fatally shot and another — drafted just hours earlier by the New York Giants — was injured early Sunday morning in Topeka, Kansas, Washburn University said.

Affiliate WIBW reported the shooting happened about 12:45 a.m., a half-mile from the Washburn campus.

Junior Dwane Simmons, 23, was killed, said Washburn President Jerry Farley.

His teammate Corey Ballentine suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Farley said Ballentine, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Giants, is expected to make a full recovery.

“Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general,” Farley said in a statement. “This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane’s upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey’s professional career.”

In a statement to CNN, the Giants said, “We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital. Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons’ family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community.”

Hours before the shooting, Ballentine tweeted about his selection by the Giants.

“It’s all a crazy dream until you do it. I can’t even explain the emotions I have right now. S/o the people that told me to pick a more realistic career. This is as real as it gets. Thank you to the Giants organization for believing in me. It’s only up from here. #GiantsPride”