WASHBURN, Ark. — A woman says her donkey, named Donkey, loves nothing more than a new ball to play with.

Debbie Schluterman lives in Washburn, Arkansas, and said she originally gave Donkey milk jugs for playing. He destroyed the jugs, so she bought him a jolly ball.

Jolly balls are generally for horses.

Even though Donkey popped the ball, he continues to play with it. Schluterman said he even tosses the balls over the fence so she can play catch with him.