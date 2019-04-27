Five Utes, one Cougar and one Aggie selected in the 2019 NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Seven football players from local universities were selected in the 2019 NFL draft held in Nashville, Tennessee.
University of Utah safety, Marquise Blair, was the first local player selected. He went to the Seattle Seahawks in the second round. Blair was followed by four more Utes, brothers Cody and Jackson Barton as well as punter Mitch Wishnowsky and kicker Matt Gay.
BYU linebacker, Sione Takitaki, was the second local player taken. He was the lone Cougar drafted and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round.
Utah State University running back, Darwin Thompson, was the only Aggie to be drafted. He was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth Round.
Here’s a look at all seven NFL draft picks, and how their school announced them on social media.
Utah
Marquise Blair, safety
Seattle Seahawks
Second Round, 47th overall
Cody Barton, linebacker
Seattle Seahawks
Third Round, 88th overall
Mitch Wishnowsky, punter
San Francisco 49ers
Fourth Round, 110th overall
Matt Gay, kicker
Tampa Bay Bucaneers
Fifth Round, 145th overall
Jackson Barton, offensive tackle
Indianapolis Colts
Seventh Round, 240th overall
BYU
Sione Takitaki, linebacker
Cleveland Browns
Third Round, 80th overall
Utah State
Darwin Thompson, running back
Kansas City Chiefs
Sixth Round, 214th overall