Five Utes, one Cougar and one Aggie selected in the 2019 NFL draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Seven football players from local universities were selected in the 2019 NFL draft held in Nashville, Tennessee.

University of Utah safety, Marquise Blair, was the first local player selected. He went to the Seattle Seahawks in the second round. Blair was followed by four more Utes, brothers Cody and Jackson Barton as well as punter Mitch Wishnowsky and kicker Matt Gay.

BYU linebacker, Sione Takitaki, was the second local player taken. He was the lone Cougar drafted and was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round.

Utah State University running back, Darwin Thompson, was the only Aggie to be drafted. He was taken by the Kansas City Chiefs in the sixth Round.

Here’s a look at all seven NFL draft picks, and how their school announced them on social media.

Utah

Marquise Blair, safety

Seattle Seahawks

Second Round, 47th overall

Cody Barton, linebacker

Seattle Seahawks

Third Round, 88th overall

Mitch Wishnowsky, punter

San Francisco 49ers

Fourth Round, 110th overall

Matt Gay, kicker

Tampa Bay Bucaneers

Fifth Round, 145th overall

Jackson Barton, offensive tackle

Indianapolis Colts

Seventh Round, 240th overall

BYU

Sione Takitaki, linebacker

Cleveland Browns

Third Round, 80th overall

Utah State

Darwin Thompson, running back

Kansas City Chiefs

Sixth Round, 214th overall