Duchesne County man reported missing in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah – Police ask for the public’s help locating a man missing from West Haven.

The Weber County Sheriff’s Office said 79-year-old Garold Walker and his wife were staying in the Century RV Park in West Haven for a family member’s graduation. Walker and his wife are originally from Duchesne County.

According to a press release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, Walker told his wife he was going home and walked out of their camp trailer around 1:30 a.m Saturday morning.

That was the last time anyone has seen Walker, according to the press release.

Police said Walker has some memory and hearing loss issues.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a black t-shirt, and black pants. Walker is described as being six feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

Walker has gray hair and a gray mustache.

Police said Walker is not familiar with the area and may be trying to go home to Duchesne County.

If you have information on Garold Walker’s whereabouts please call the Weber County Sheriff’s Office at 801-629-8221.