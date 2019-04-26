We visit the Woodside Homes Inspiration Gallery to see how easy it is to personalize a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Claire Larson, Sales and Marketing Director with Woodside Homes, walked us through the process her customers go through after they go under contract on a home. They get to visit the Inspiration Gallery to pick out everything from lighting fixtures, to cabinet finishes, to flooring and everything in between.

If that sounds overwhelming, don't worry; Woodside pairs you with a professional interior designer to walk you through the process.

Woodside Homes pride themselves on a wonderful customer experience, so they invite you to come in-person to the Gallery or complete the entire process online in the comfort of your own home.

To celebrate the opening of their new community in Roy, Crestwood Estates (7 floor plans, prices starting in the high $200's), you can bring the whole family to their free event Saturday, April 27 from 12 - 3 p.m. Enjoy FREE Food from Cupbop and San Diablo Churros, movie characters including, Spiderman, Elsa and Moana, and giveaways including a TV, Nintendo Switch and movie tickets!

Find out more at woodsidehomes.com/utah.