Video shows truck explode at Arkansas Burger King drive-thru

BEEBE, Ark. – Cellphone video captured a pick-up truck catch fire and explode at an Arkansas Burger King restaurant Friday.

KARK reports that a man driving the truck was injured in the explosion, which happened around 1 p.m. after he pulled into the drive-thru of the fast food restaurant.

The blast was apparently fueled by a propane tank in the bed of the truck. Beebe police told KARK a drive-thru worker noticed a leak and notified the driver, who got out to look at it.

Police believe static electricity may have caused the fire, which sent flames to the top of the building, finally triggering a violent explosion.

The extent of the driver’s injuries is not clear.

Facebook video posted by Zach Walker also shows a man leaning against a light pole just steps from the fire. The explosion sends him running but it’s not clear if he was hurt.

The restaurant will reportedly close for several days to repair the damaged exterior.