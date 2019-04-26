Wanted: Illegal dumping, shoplifting and car thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In tonight's Wanted with Scott McKane:

1. Truck illegally dumping in Spanish Fork

If you can identify this individual or vehicle . . . please contact Detective Hooley at 801.804.4776. For information on disposing of yard waste, go to spanishfork.org - Green Waste Vouchers or Applications & Forms - Burn Permits.

2. Tooele County trailer theft

The Trailer in this video was stolen out of Stansbury. If anyone can identify the male subject please contact the Tooele County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 435-882-5600 and ask to speak to a Deputy.

3. Brigham City car theft

Brigham City Police would like everyone's assistance in identifying this car. They were involved in the theft of catalytic converters from an auto repair business.

If you have any information that would help in this case, please contact Detective Supino at 435-734-6684.

4. Shoplifting in Logan

On April 17, 2019, Logan Police were dispatched to investigate an alleged shoplifting case. Ulta Beauty appears to have fallen victim to yet another shoplifter. The three people in the photos walked in and removed over $700.00 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying. We are trying to identify these individuals to speak with them about their failure to comply with the standard of purchasing items before leaving the store. We want to thank ULTA BEAUTY for having a camera system. These photos help us solicit the public’s help in identifying those who choose to steal.

If you know ANY of these folks, PLEASE call Detective Fowler at 435-716-9486. You don’t need to leave your name, just a message of who you think they are.