Walk to Wendover raising awareness about suicide

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah – The Walk to Wendover is raising awareness about suicide.

With each step, they remember loved ones and community members who took their own lives.

“I had a nephew who died by suicide,” said participant Toni Broadhead.

“Our family was impacted in 2014 when my nephew took his own life,” participant Paul Wimmer said.

“Our son Dakota, March of last year so it’s real personal to us,” said participant David Segelke.

In their honor, they'll walk a hundred miles in two days, crossing state lines, from Tooele to West Wendover.

“I didn’t think I was in that great of shape to walk ten miles already and we still got tomorrow to go,” Segelke said.

It won't be easy. They may get blisters, sore legs, and sunburns, but through the pain, they'll realize the road of life is long.

“There`s no question that such a tragic event impacts not only families but entire communities,” Wimmer said.

Through the walk they’ll also learn, dealing with pain is part of the journey.

“We`ve been a little emotional. I think we`ve cried a little bit on this walk,” Broadhead said.

However, if they lean on each other they can get through anything.

“To get together and talk about it and cry together and share together it’s helped us a ton,” Segelke said.

“Helps me remember there is a lot to live for,” Broadhead said.

In addition to walking for awareness, every participant raised at least $500 which will go towards suicide prevention.