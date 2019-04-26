× Two Utes drafted by Seahawks, BYU’s Takitaki selected by Browns

NASHVILLE – University of Utah safety Marquise Blair was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks with the 47th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft while BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki was drafted by the Cleveland Browns with the 80th pick.

Blair’s teammate Cody Barton will be joining him in Seattle as the Seahawks picked Barton with the 88th pick.

Blair, a 6-foot-2 native of Wooster, Ohio, had 59 tackles and two interceptions for Utah last season and was a second-team all-conference player his senior year.

He ran a 4.48-second 40-meter dash and had a 35-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine.

Takitaki, a 6-foot-1 native of Fontana, Calif., had 118 tackles, 14.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Cougars last year.

He ran a 4.63 40-meter dash and had a 37-inch vertical jump at the combine.

Barton, a 6-foot-2 linebacker from Salt Lake City had 116 tackles and four sacks for the Utes.

He ran a 4.64 40-meter dash at the combine and had a verticle jump of 32.5 inches.