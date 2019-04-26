Teacher of the Month: Kaely Isbell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every month Cyprus Credit Union and FOX 13 surprise a teacher of the month with a $1,000.00 check. They get $500.00 to spend on their classroom and $500.00 to spend on themselves.

This month's Teacher of The Month is Kaely Isbell from Copper Hills Elementary School.

Parent Monica Anderson nominated Mrs. Isbell, saying, "She takes the time to connect with each student and see where they could use the most support. She stays after school to help them with reading and homework. She also ensures their social learning, like empathy, mistakes, perseverance, etc. She posts pictures and updates almost daily so parents know what their children are working on at any given time so they can connect better with their kids and follow up with any questions their kids may have about a topic."

Principal Tracy Rose echoed Monica's kind words, so we were thrilled to surprise Mrs. Isbell today with the award.

You can nominate a teacher at www.fox13now.com or www.cypruscu.com.