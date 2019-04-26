Storms arriving in Utah Friday may bring heavy rain, damaging winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A strong storm will move into Utah Friday, with the primary impacts being in central and northern Utah.

Warm temperatures will remain Friday morning, and showers and thunderstorms are possible. Those storms become more likely and widespread by Friday afternoon and evening.

Storms in some areas could be severe, and in addition to heavy rain some areas may see damaging winds or large hail.

Those storms should taper off Friday night, and quiet weather is expected over the weekend. It will be sunny but temperatures will cool off significantly.

