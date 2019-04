Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So; 10 years and 22 movies later and it's all come down to this! The Avengers try and recover from -- and maybe correct -- the "Decimation" - the snap heard `round the universe in... "Avengers: Endgame!"

Rich Bonaduce talks about the massive Marvel Movie Marathon that led up to "Endgame." and then offers his spoiler-free review of the movie.