No sewing machine? Two quick ways to fix holes in your clothing

Jade Morley with DandyJade stopped by to share her tricks for fixing holes in clothing without breaking out the sewing machine!

Fusible web or interfacing - Stitch Witchery or Heat Bond are common and easy to find. Fusible webbing bonds two lays of fabric together or interfacing that will bond to a single layer of fabric.

The instructions assume you will use a "patch" of fabric, for holes that are quite small, thinking 1/4 inch or less, you can simply skip the patch and use interfacing. We will do both of these methods tomorrow.

Choose size and weight of fusible webbing. Several weights of the fusible bonding web are available, from Ultra-Lite to Super. Choosing the corresponding weight of the fabric type you are repairing is important. Heavier weighted materials, such as denim, require heavier bonding to ensure durability of the repair. Check the width of the Stitch Witchery; it must be wide enough to seal the perimeter of the patch to the garment. For most small repairs, the 5/8 inch or 1/4 inch width is sufficient.

Remove any lint or particles from the garment needing repair and the patch material, fusible webbing adheres best to clean fabric. Trim away stray threads around the hole. Measure the size of the hole and ensure your patch is at least 1/2 inch larger than the area of the repair. Cut a piece of fusible webbing 1/4 inch larger than the size of the hole.

Place the fusible webbing between the patch and garment. Heat the iron to the Wool setting, with steam. Cover the fabric layers with a damp press cloth and press for 10 seconds on each side. Do not use a sliding motion, hold the iron still and move to the next section until the entire perimeter of the hole is pressed.

