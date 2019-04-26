× Lightning downs power lines in Millcreek, delays TRAX

MILLCREEK, Utah – Lightning strikes have downed multiple power lines and multiple TRAX lines are affected by the outage according to UTA.

UTA spokesman Carl Arky said 10 UTA-specific power poles were affected by severe weather in the area while Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Spencer Hall said a lightning strike caused the outage at 3300 South and Main Street.

A bus bridge between Murray Central and Central Pointe stations is still active and there is no estimate as to when trains will be back up and running.

Hall added there is no estimated time for when power will be restored to their lines as well.

TRAX Update 7:49 PM: Expect delays on NB and SB trains due to power outages throughout the night. Bus bridge remains in place from Murray Central to Central Pointe. — UTA (@RideUTA) April 27, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.