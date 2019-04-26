Jace is one smart dog — but he’s looking for an alpha leader

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our Pet of the Week is Jace (pronounced Jake). He's a two-year-old Lhasa Apso.

He's very smart, will sit on command and is kennel trained. But he's looking for an alpha leader, and is best with older children.

Jace is hypoallergenic and he comes neutered and current on all vaccinations as well as chipped (it will be registered in adopter's name).

He is good with other dogs and does not bark unless someone comes to the door -- and he's a great leash dog!

Jace does have one hang-up though... he is not crazy about being groomed, but if he isn't groomed he gets very matted and uncomfortable. So, whoever adopts him needs to be prepared to spend a little extra money on his grooming. He'll need to be sedated for that grooming a minimum of two to three times a year at the veterinarian office.

Jace's adoption fee is $300 and he comes with a trainer to get him adjusted to his new one.

Anyone interested in adopting Jace should go to hearts4paws.org and fill out an application.