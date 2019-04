× Hazmat crews respond to Butler Middle School

UPDATE: Unified Fire officials said the powder presented no harm to the students.

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah – Unified Fire hazmat crews are at Butler Middle School after a white powder was thrown by a student into a bus.

Police said one minor injury was reported and added the substance is protein based and crews are working on an exact identification.

