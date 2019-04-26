× Explosion and fire reported at Integrated Water Management in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah — Emergency crews are responding to Integrated Water Management outside of Duchesne after receiving a report of an explosion and a fire Friday morning.

According to the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office, drivers are asked to avoid traveling on SR-87 north of Duchesne to allow emergency responders to have easier access to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

