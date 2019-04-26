‘Everyday Heroes’ honored at Red Cross luncheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether they were in the right place at the right time, or just doing their job, The American Red Cross honored "Everyday Heroes" Thursday.

The awards recognize the heroes who live among us and embody the values of the Red Cross mission.

Award recipients include the Kaysville police officers who put themselves in danger to save a man who set himself on fire inside a gas station.

North Ogden mayor Brent Taylor, Draper Fire Chief Matthew Burchett, West Valley City code enforcement officer Jill Robinson and South Salt Lake officer David Romrell were honored with the "Ultimate Sacrifice for Humankind" award.

Note: FOX 13 is a media sponsor of the Red Cross of Utah.