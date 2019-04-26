Charred Sugar Snap Peas with Buttermilk Yogurt and Pickled Chilis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Serves 4

2 Fresno chile peppers, thinly sliced

½ cup white wine vinegar

¼ cup sugar

½ tablespoon kosher salt

1 ½ pounds sugar snap peas, divided

Olive oil

½ cup whole fat Greek yogurt

½ cup buttermilk

1 Lemon, zest and juice

1 clove garlic, finely grated

2 tablespoons mint, torn into pieces

1 tablespoons basil, torn into pieces

Flaky sea salt

Kosher salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Place chiles in a small glass jar. Bring vinegar, sugar, and kosher salt to a boil in a small saucepan until sugar and salt are dissolved. Pour the mixture over the chiles and let cool. Can be made a week ahead, chilled.

Whisk Greek yogurt, buttermilk, lemon juice, garlic, and a large pinch of kosher salt in a medium bowl.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Toss half of snap peas with 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium and season with salt and pepper. Grill turning occasionally until lightly charred, about 3-4 minutes, return to bowl.

Cut raw peas in half crosswise on a diagonal and toss with grilled peas, season with black pepper. Spoon buttermilk yogurt mixture onto a platter and top with snap peas. Scatter herbs, pickled chiles, and flaky salt over the peas. Drizzle with good quality olive oil and serve.

