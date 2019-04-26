Celebrate Greek Easter with this recipe for roasted chicken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greek Easter is coming up on Sunday, April 28 and we are celebrating with The Local Greek.

Owner and Executive Chef Geoffrey Patmides joined us with a recipe for Bougiourdi with Roasted Chicken, and he taught us a traditional Easter egg game that's played at the dinner table (where you break each other's eggs).

For The Chicken-

8 pcs chicken thighs or legs (bone in/skin in)

2 cloves of garlic crushed

1/4 cup olive oil

1 tbsp oregano

1 tbsp thyme

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

a few pinches of salt and black pepper

-For the Cheese-

2 red chili peppers cut in 4

2 green bell peppers cut in 4

2 yellow onions cut in 4

1 block of feta cheese

1 large tomato quartered

2 loved garlic

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp oregano

add all ingredients from chicken section in a bowl and mix to create the marinade. then place chicken in the marinade, cover and set in fridge for at least 4 hours up to overnight.

remove chicken from marinade and place on sheet pan for roasting with juices. cook in oven at 400 degrees for 45 minutes to and hour then remove from oven and put aside.

you should be cooking your chicken and cheese and the same time.

for the cheese portion of the dish, place feta in a small baking dish ( preferably clay pot) then place peppers and tomatoes and onions on top of the feta, drizzle olive oil

and balsamic vinegar over the top, sprinkle oregano and salt and pepper over the top cover with foil and bake for 20-30 min on 400 degrees or until feta is soft.

once both dishes are done get a separate serving dish and combine the 2 dishes together. drizzle any extra sauce over the dish.

You can find more at thelocalgreek.com, or by visiting the restaurant at 3673 West 13400 South in Riverton.