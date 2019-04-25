× Young girl critically injured after colliding with car while biking in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition Thursday after she collided with a car while on a bicycle Wednesday evening.

Sgt. Josh Christensen of the American Fork Police Department said the crash occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection at 560 West and 1120 North.

The 10-year-old girl on a bicycle collided with a moving car. It’s not clear what caused the girl to crash, but Christensen said it does not appear the driver of the car was speeding or doing anything wrong when the girl collided with the vehicle.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.