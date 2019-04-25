× Vineyard man accused of raping 20-year-old customer

VINEYARD, Utah – A 22-year-old man has been arrested after being accused of raping a 20-year-old Vineyard woman early Thursday morning according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the woman had become acquainted with the suspect, Christopher Stamper, at the Utah County car dealership where he worked as she was looking to make a purchase and Stamper used her phone number from a previous interaction to ask her out.

According to police, the two went for a ride in a Jeep before going to Stamper’s home in Vineyard where he took her to his room and locked the door before removing all of his clothing, except for his underwear.

Police said Stamper told the victim to remove her clothes but she told him no before Stamper forcibly removed her clothing, put her on his bed and sexually assaulted her.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim repeatedly told Stamper to stop but he refused.

Stamper was booked into the Utah County Jail on one first-degree felony count of rape and his bail was set at $20,000.