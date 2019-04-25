Utah veterans board Honor Flight for Washington D.C.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Several dozen veterans took off for Washington D.C. Thursday morning on an Honor Flight.

A band entertained veterans and their families during the ceremony and send-off.

During the next three days the 50 veterans will visit memorials in our nation's capital.

The free trip for each veteran and a companion is paid for by Nate Wade Subaru of Salt Lake City.

"I appreciate all of the different things there," Veteran Dale Kuntz said. "I’m sure I haven’t seen everything, but I’m glad to go on this Honor Flight to see things I haven’t seen before."

Event organizer Stephanie Harmon said it feels good to be involved with such a meaningful outing.

"For me, watching these guys be able to see this memorials and get the thank you that so many of them didn’t get when they returned, is definitely emotional," she said.

Right after the ceremony, once the veterans were on the bus, they got a special escort from the Patriot Guard Riders of Utah to the Salt Lake City International Airport.

They can expect another big celebration upon their return home, and you can be a part of it. The public is invited to attend the homecoming at the Utah National Guard Readiness Center at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The center is located at 1640 North 2200 West in Salt Lake City.