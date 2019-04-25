Spicy Cheeseburger Sliders

1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean)

9 small whole wheat hamburger buns, split, divided

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

2 slices pepper Jack cheese, cut in quarters

Toppings:

Barbecue sauce, lettuce, tomato slices, pickles (optional)

 

Tear one hamburger bun into pieces. Place in food processor or blender container. Cover; pulse on and off, to form fine crumbs.

 

Combine bread crumbs, beef, garlic and chili powder in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into eight 1/2-inch thick mini patties.

 

Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 9 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 10 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Evenly top with cheese during last minute of grilling.

 

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

 

Place burgers on bottoms of remaining eight buns. Top with desired Toppings. Close sandwiches.

 

