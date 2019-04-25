× Severe weather, multiple I-15 crashes reported in southern Utah

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – Multiple crashes have been reported along I-15 in Washington County and the National Weather Service said strong thunderstorms have developed near Parowan along I-15 and will remain through 5:00 p.m. tonight.

Strong thunderstorms have developed near Parowan along I-15. Small hail, heavy rain, gusty winds can be expected through 5 PM. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 25, 2019

Additional thunderstorm activity has been reported near the southwest portion of Utah Lake with almost an inch of rain falling near Tintic Junction in less than half an hour.

Crashes on southbound I-15 at mileposts 36, 38 and 42 and another crash at milepost 39 on northbound I-15 have congested traffic in southern Utah; those crashes are expected to be cleared around 5 p.m. tonight.

Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted the weather forced him to pull off the road and cars are sliding off the freeway.

Unbelievable storm outside of Parowan just now. Raining so hard people had to pull off the freeway. Followed by about an inch of hail on the roadway. Cars sliding off I-15. Just crazy. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 25, 2019

The National Weather Service is also warning drivers to slow down in the area.

Use extreme caution on I-15 near Parowan. Reports of significant water on the road and accumulating hail. SLOW DOWN in this area. #utwx — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) April 25, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.