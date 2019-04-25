Severe weather, multiple I-15 crashes reported in southern Utah
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah – Multiple crashes have been reported along I-15 in Washington County and the National Weather Service said strong thunderstorms have developed near Parowan along I-15 and will remain through 5:00 p.m. tonight.
Additional thunderstorm activity has been reported near the southwest portion of Utah Lake with almost an inch of rain falling near Tintic Junction in less than half an hour.
Crashes on southbound I-15 at mileposts 36, 38 and 42 and another crash at milepost 39 on northbound I-15 have congested traffic in southern Utah; those crashes are expected to be cleared around 5 p.m. tonight.
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox tweeted the weather forced him to pull off the road and cars are sliding off the freeway.
The National Weather Service is also warning drivers to slow down in the area.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.