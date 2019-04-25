Salt Lake Home Expo: How Homie saves you money when buying and selling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily King from Homie stopped by to talk real estate tips ahead of the Salt Lake Home Expo.

Finally, the way real estate should be: Experienced agents. Easy-to-use software. No 6% commission. For far too long, organizations have worked to protect an old business model and outrageous commissions.

Homie was started with a basic belief, that modern technology combined with a team approach to real estate could dramatically reduce costs and make the entire experience better. They are now the largest listing broker in Utah and they sell homes faster than the market average.

Find out more at www.homie.com.

You can also see Homie at the Salt Lake Home Expo April 26 and 27 at Mountain America Expo Center.

Find more info at saltlakehomeexpo.com.