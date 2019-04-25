× Provo Police searching for stolen football equipment trailer

PROVO, Utah – Provo Police are searching for a stolen trailer that was filled with over $25,000 worth of Provo High School football equipment.

The 20-foot cargo trailer, which is worth about $7,000, was stolen Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. according to Sgt. Nisha King.

A Provo Youth Football Facebook post said the trailer was taken by a dark-colored, mid-sized SUV that could possibly be a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Inside the trailer were 200 brand-new helmets and shoulder pads, blocking pads, 12-15 footballs and other miscellaneous football-related equipment.

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to call Provo Police at 801-852-6210 or email Detective Patterson at npatterson@provo.org.