Provo Police searching for stolen football equipment trailer

Posted 7:29 pm, April 25, 2019, by

Courtesy: Provo Police Department

PROVO, Utah – Provo Police are searching for a stolen trailer that was filled with over $25,000 worth of Provo High School football equipment.

The 20-foot cargo trailer, which is worth about $7,000, was stolen Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. according to Sgt. Nisha King.

A Provo Youth Football Facebook post said the trailer was taken by a dark-colored, mid-sized SUV that could possibly be a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Inside the trailer were 200 brand-new helmets and shoulder pads, blocking pads, 12-15 footballs and other miscellaneous football-related equipment.

Anyone with information about the trailer is asked to call Provo Police at 801-852-6210 or email Detective Patterson at npatterson@provo.org.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.