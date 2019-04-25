One person killed after trench collapses in Alpine

ALPINE, Utah — One person was killed in a trench that collapsed in Alpine Wednesday.

Lone Peak Fire District stated the rescue operation became a recovery effort after they responded to a collapsed trench in the area of 700 South Highridge Circle.

Reed Thompson, Lone Peak Fire District Chief, said they were called about 1 p.m. and responded to a home where crews were installing a swimming pool and digging a hole to search for utility piping.

A trench wall collapsed during the process and a man was entrenched up to his neck. The weight of the soil made it difficult to breathe and he died at the scene.

Crews from several agencies worked to recover the man, so far only identified as a male in his late 40s or early 50s.

“Due to the labor intensive process, rescue technicians from neighboring agencies were also dispatched as part of the Utah County Technical Rescue Team,” a post from the fire district states before thanking personnel from American Fork, Lehi, Pleasant Grove and Orem.

The identity of the deceased has not been released and officials are still working to contact his family.

OSHA has responded to the scene as well.

