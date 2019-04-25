New study shows Utah will become more racially/ethnically diverse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A new study from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah shows that Utah will remain a majority-white state for a long time, but the state’s racial and ethnic diversity will expand dramatically over the next 46 years.

According to the report, Utah’s population will expand by about 2.8 million people by 2065. Of those people newly born or moving into Utah, fully half will be members of an ethnic or racial minority.

That means Utah's overall population will be about 65% white and 35% minority by 2065.

In 2015, 79% of Utah's population was white.

The rest of the country is on a similar trajectory, and the U.S. as a whole will be majority-minority before 2060 if present predictions hold. Even then, white, non-Hispanic Americans will still hold a clear plurality of the American electorate.