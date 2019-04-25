How to Spring clean your diet by eating like Great Grandma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to clean up your diet and eat healthier? Forget about dieting! Tara Finnery, Registered Dietitian with Intermountain Healthcare says just turn back the clock. The burden of chronic disease in the 1960's was less than four percent, from cradle to grave. Today, today that number has risen to 40 percent - and that`s just in children younger than 12 years old. The best thing we can do for our diets is to not diet at all. Just cook and eat like great grandma.

1. Eat real food. Focus on foods that spoil. If it will last for years on the shelf, rethink it.

2. Inconvenience yourself. We have convenienced our way to poor health. Get back in the kitchen. Plan, prep, chop, cook! Get comfortable with a chef knife and cook like your great grandmother.

3. Ditch these:Added sugars, processed packaged foods, refined foods.

4. Replace with these: Whole foods, vegetables/fruits. Take advantage of farmer's markets.

Healthy less processed fats:

 Avocados

 Nuts

 Eggs

 Oils: olive, avocado, coconut

 Butter

 Whole fat dairy (no added sugars)

 Dark chocolate

Meat/poultry/eggs/fish

Beverages:

 Waters, sparkling and flavored

 Zevia instead of diet for sodas

 Teas/Coffee

Find out more at intermountainhealthcare.org.