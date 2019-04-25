Big Budah hops aboard Mark Miller’s plane to rescue dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Budah got the chance to travel in the plane of Mark Miller from Mark Miller Subaru for a rescue mission. They traveled in his Pilatus Aircraft to the Cortez, Colorado Airport with his crew, making two round trips to rescue animals on the Ute Reservation in Colorado.

So far, they believe they've rescued about 100 dogs. Those dogs will be brought back to Utah where they'll be checked out, given vaccinations, cleaned up and then they'll be ready to be adopted through Nuzzles & Co.

Find out more at www.markmillersubaru.com.