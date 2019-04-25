10 most affordable Utah vacations, and how to rent or buy an RV to see them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scott Jones with Access RV stopped by to tell us the benefits of seeing Utah in an RV, and the most affordable places to visit in Utah! He says RV'ing enables families to retreat, reconnect and reclaim. Many times an RV vacation becomes a child's favority memory.

There are many ways you can go RV'ing: Weekend getaways, reunions, tailgating, sleepovers, children's birthday parties, concerts and so much more!

If you're not ready to buy, there's always renting an RV at Access RV. In fact they purchase new RV's every year for rentals.

Access RV also has motorhomes, trailers and ultra-lite trailers for small vehicles.

10 most affordable Utah vacations

1. Lagoon

2. Moab

3. Cherry Hill

4. Lava Hot Springs

5. 7 Peaks

6. Zion National Park

7. Bear Lake

8. Dinosaur Discovery Trip

9. Crystal Hot Springs

10. Mirror Lake in the Uintas

Find out more at accessrv.com.