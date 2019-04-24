Where to find affordable, energy-efficient homes in Utah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Claire Larson and Sheila Noe with Woodside Homes stopped by to tell us what makes their homes special, as well as what they love about their new community in Roy!

Woodside Homes has been open for over 40 years in Utah. The heart of Woodside is customer experience.

Crestwood Estates Now Open in Roy! Choose from 7 unique, open-concept, energy-efficient floor plans. Three of which offer main-level living. It's just south of Emma Russell Park; only a couple minutes from shopping and recreation! The community features affordable homes from the high $200's. Customers get to experience our new Inspiration Gallery with our professional designer who helps you personalize your new home.

Crestwood Estates Grand Opening Event: Saturday, April 27th, 2019 from 12 - 3 p.m. FREE food from Cupbop and San Diablo Churros. Movie characters including, Spider-man, Elsa and Moana. Giveaways include TV, Nintendo Switch and Movie Tickets!

Find out more by visiting WoodsideHomes.com.