Utah Gov. Gary Herbert being treated for skin cancer

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert announced he is being treated for skin cancer.

At a ceremonial bill signing on Wednesday for a series of education funding bills, the governor disclosed he is being treated.

The diagnosis is believed to be relatively minor. In recent weeks the governor has been seen wearing small bandages.

The governor disclosed the diagnosis in front of a group of children, who he told to wear their sunscreen.

