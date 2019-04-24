There’s new clothing technology that keeps your body cool in summer, and this Utah store has it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

City Creek Center has something for everyone this spring. Today, Banana Republic at City Creek Center showed us spring trends that can be incorporated into your everyday wardrobe for casual, work and going out events.

Banana Republic offers versatility of its pieces from casual to dressy, and they can help anyone with styling their pieces for every occasion.

This spring, linen is a very popular fabric, as well as the Core Temp technology pieces (Banana Republic is one of only two companies that has this technology). At Banana Republic, they are also featuring a lot of neutrals, as well as white, coral, gray and floral pieces.

City Creek Center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Website: www.shopcitycreekcenter.com