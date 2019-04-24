× Teacher at West High School accused of sexually abusing teenage student

SALT LAKE CITY — A teacher was arrested at West High School Wednesday on charges of forcible sexual abuse involving a student.

Det. Jeff Perea of Salt Lake City Police said Sterrett Neale faces three counts of forcible sexual abuse, three counts of forcible sodomy, and three counts of object rape.

Perea said the teacher is accused of abusing a 17-year-old girl beginning in March of 2017. The girl was one of the man’s students but it is not immediately clear if she still attends the school.

Booking documents for Perea are not yet available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.