State of the Air report indicates increase in unhealthy ozone days in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY -- The annual State of the Air report from the American Lung Association shows an increase in unhealthy ozone days in Utah.

The report indicates the Salt Lake-Provo-Orem metropolitan area is the 14th worst in the country, falling four spots from last year's rankings.

That area received "F" ratings for ozone and daily particle pollution. Ozone forms when we burn gas, oil or coal.

But the report wasn't all bad for the Beehive State. St. George ranked fourth in terms of cleanest US cities for year-round particle pollution.

The full State of the Air report for Utah is available online, here.