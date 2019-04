CENTERVILLE, Utah – Centerville Police said a serious crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of Parrish Lane and Market Place Drive.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Crash at Parrish and Market Place was a single motorcyclist that lost control. He was not wearing a helmet. Was taken by ambulance to IMC. We are working to clear intersection now — Centerville Police (@cpdutah) April 24, 2019

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.