Off-duty police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI in southeastern Utah

MEXICAN HAT, Utah – An off-duty police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI near Mexican Hat Sunday night.

According to the Navajo Police Department, several people called to report an impaired driver on US 163 around 8:40 p.m. that night.

Callers reported the driver parked in the middle of the road, then drove to a gas station and ultimately crashed into a ditch. Witnesses said the driver was visibly intoxicated, did not cooperate, and tried to leave the scene.

The off-duty officer was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

The agency states Navajo Nation privacy laws prevent them from releasing the name of the officer.

“The Navajo Police Department will take the necessary steps to hold our officers accountable for any misconduct that occurs while employed with this department,” Navajo Police Chief Phillip Francisco stated.