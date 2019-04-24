Mini String Art craft – get the free template!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julia Deleeuw from House of Pixel Dust joined us with a darling spring craft you can do with your kids.

And, she's sharing her free template to get you started! Just click here.

Need:

Mini String Art Template

2x6 Wood cut to a square (cut 5.5 inch length)

18 x 5/8 Nails ( 1oz package is enough to make two of these)

Embroidery Floss (One of these is enough for about two blocks)

Tools:

Hammer

Scissors

Sand Paper

Chop Saw (optional)

Tip: If you don't have a chop saw to cut your wood you can go to the Home Depot and have them cut your 2x6 board to the 5.5 inch lengths for the wood squares for FREE! You will have to sand the edges down though yourself.

1. Cut and Sand your 5.5 x 5.5 scared wood pieces. Stan your wood per the instructions on your stain can. Let dry over night.

Tip: This projects goes so much better for beginners if you just prep all the wood ahead of time so your crafters can just get to work nailing along the template and not have to deal with wood staining. You can also just use the wood block raw to save time. They will still look beautiful.

2. Tie the end of your embroidery floss onto one of the nails. String the floss across to another nail. Wrap the floss around the nail two times and then string the floss across to another nail. Fill in the area by sting across the string from one nail to the other. Once area is sufficiently filled in with crosses of embroidery floss you can tie the floss off by tying a double knot around a nail and cutting off the excess string.

For more great ideas visit: houseofpixeldust.com.