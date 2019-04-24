Woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck; NB Redwood Road closed at 4700 South

Posted 7:48 am, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:45AM, April 24, 2019

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck in Taylorsville Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the crash occurred at 4610 South Redwood Road, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 7:22 a.m.

Unified Police state northbound lanes of Redwood Road are closed at 4700 South as crews respond and as of about 8:30 a.m. they expected that closure to continue for several hours.

Sgt. Melody Gray said it appears the woman was crossing in a crosswalk when she was struck. The driver of the garbage truck was making a turn at the intersection and reported not seeing the woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.