Woman in critical condition after being hit by garbage truck; NB Redwood Road closed at 4700 South

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah -- A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a garbage truck in Taylorsville Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers said the crash occurred at 4610 South Redwood Road, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 7:22 a.m.

Unified Police state northbound lanes of Redwood Road are closed at 4700 South as crews respond and as of about 8:30 a.m. they expected that closure to continue for several hours.

Sgt. Melody Gray said it appears the woman was crossing in a crosswalk when she was struck. The driver of the garbage truck was making a turn at the intersection and reported not seeing the woman.

The woman was taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.