Donovan Mitchell named finalist for NBA’s community assistance award

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell is one of 10 nominees for the 2018-19 Seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award, which recognizes a player’s commitment to positively affecting the community.

According to the Utah Jazz, Mitchell’s contributions to the community over the season include:

Launched his foundation, SPIDACARES, which aims to empower women following the example set by his mother and sister, in addition to providing access to health, education and athletics for children and their families

Granted a $25,000 scholarship to the daughter of his fourth-grade teacher through SPIDACARES

Joined his teammates to address fan behavior, helping craft a message of Solidarity on T-shirts that were worn by both the Jazz and Brooklyn Nets at Utah’s home game on March 16

Pledged to help foster an environment of inclusivity and combat racial inequality through his work with SPIDACARES: “When we all stand up and speak up, change happens”

Gave away a pair of autographed shoes to a fan prior to every Jazz game, home and away

Has become a fixture around Salt Lake City and the surrounding area in his second year with the Jazz, including stops at high school and college sporting events, impromptu appearances at holiday barbecues, and random acts of kindness

Accompanied teammate Ekpe Udoh at West High School for a discussion with 75 students on life, school and basketball on Oct. 9

Joined his teammates in the Jazz’s annual visit to Primary Children’s Hospital on Feb. 7, spending time with families and young patients throughout the afternoon

Donated 300 backpacks to students at Kearns High School at an assembly on Aug. 21, where he spoke to the students about the importance of staying motivated at school

Hosted 300 youth at two sessions of his basketball camp at Juan Diego High School on July 30, where he provided 10 scholarships for children in need to attend the camp for free and placed a special emphasis on character to help young athletes on and off the court

Fans can vote for Mitchell to receive the award on Twitter by using the #NBACommunityAssist hashtag AND either #DonovanMitchell or @spidadmitchell in the tweet. (Retweets also count as votes.)

Fans can also vote for Mitchell at this link: nbaworld.jebbit.com/tvt56voh