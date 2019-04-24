Budah checks out the Tulip Festival at Thanksgiving Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As the weather warms up -- the tulips come alive at Thanksgiving Point.

It's time for the 15th Annual Tulip Festival and Budah got a chance to visit.

You're also invited to enjoy 280,000 tulips in hundreds of varieties all straight from Holland!

Throughout Ashton Gardens at Thanksgiving Points are 15 themed gardens which highlight different displays so be sure to bring your camera!

2019 brings back many favorites like the Swing Dance, Lyceum Philharmonic Concert, Tulip Festival race and more.

The Tulip Festival runs through May 4, Monday - Saturday 9am-8pm (10:00 am opening on 4/27).

For more information please visit: thanksgivingpoint.org.