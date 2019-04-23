Utah’s Emmy-nominated composer Shaun Barrowes talks new music on ‘Other Side of Heaven 2’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emmy-nominated artist and film score composer is looking forward to two movies in the next couple months. That's because he composed scores for them.

"Resilience and the Last Spike" will hit theaters in May. Barrowes composed the musical score for that full-length feature film. He also produced a couple songs for "The Other Side of Heaven 2" which will be in theaters on June 28th.

This past January, Barrowes composed and performed the theme song for "Jackie Chan" and his USA Tour.

Barrowes started his songwriting career as a teenager, and then was a top contestant on "American Idol" Season 7. After the show he launched into recording as a singer and a pianist with his highly acclaimed jazz album. He also created the tour "Live For Music" which brought in over $300,000 to save music and arts in school.

